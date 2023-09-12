Food Bank for the Heartland restarts PB&J Drive amid high inflation: 'Families are facing impossible choices'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's in your grocery store and probably your kitchen as well, it’s also at Food Bank for the Heartland.

“Peanut butter is one of those staples that kids love,” said Travis Carlson, communications director. “It’s nutritious, everyone welcomes that."

Carlson said each month, the food bank collects 6,400 jars of peanut butter to be packed into community boxes.

September is Hunger Action Month. This year, the food bank is bringing back its annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlson said they’ll use the donated peanut butter and jelly to make more food kits that will be distributed to help more area families facing hunger in this time of high inflation.

“Families are facing impossible choices,” he said. “Do I pay for food, or my medical bills, or pay rent or utilities, all of those costs have increased.”

As the food bank tries to help those families in need, it too isn’t immune.

“Over the last year we’ve seen a 40% increase in cost, and name-brand peanut butter is 22% higher than off-brand peanut butter,” said Carlson.

The impact of food insecurity that comes with inflation won’t be a quick fix, they hope this drive will soften that blow and make things easier for them and the families they serve.

“It took ten years to come back from normal levels of food insecurity, so we will likely see the effects of the current inflation for years and years to come,” said Carlson.

Bakers grocery stores and Omaha Steaks are matching some of what’s collected in the drive. It runs from now through Sept. 30. Bakers shoppers can look for the blue barrels to make their donations.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.