Food & fellowship: Polish Home hosts fundraiser for Ukraine as war rages on

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — More than 100 days into the war in Ukraine and it's still hard to grasp what life is like for those living through the war every day.

“I can't even imagine leaving Omaha because there's a war and them coming back and not having my house. Or not having supplies. Or not having food,” said Tom Jodlowski, activities manager at the Polish Home.

As dire as the situation has been for Ukrainians displaced by the war, there's also been a glimmer of hope in the form of continued support from across the globe.

“Many different nationalities are helping in their own ways, whichever way they can to help out, which is wonderful. God bless them for that because it's a tremendous help,” said Olesia Repichowskyj, event speaker and Ukrainian native.

Most notedly, the Polish has stepped up by opening up their homes and taking in Ukrainian refugees. That willingness to help Ukrainians is also being felt right here in Omaha.

“We're just very proud of our Polish families in Poland for taking care of the Ukrainians as well as they did, so we're able to help out in our way. The Polish community in Omaha can help out,” said Jodlowski.

Sunday, the local Polish and Ukrainian communities came together for a special benefit dinner. Ukrainian food was on the menu with proceeds going to a local woman's effort to send donated items to Ukrainians.

“She is sending things to the Polish border and then has someone pick them up and take them to the different villages where it's needed,” said Jodlowski.

Repichowskyj lived through WWII and says the support is heartwarming.

“All of the European countries are helping — but Poland in particular. So many people just crossed over the border and the Polish people accepted them. God bless them because in the Second World War we didn't have that,” said Repichowskyj.

Locals with ties to Poland say they're just glad to do their part to help refugees, no matter how small.

There are several of us folks that have relatives in Poland and we know that they're helping out by housing people (and) refugees, helping them out with jobs. So this is our way of supporting them and supporting the people of Ukraine,” said Jodlowski.

Each meal cost $15 and they expect $10 from every meal purchase to go towards more supplies for Ukrainians.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.