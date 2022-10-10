Food pantries in Omaha metro continue to struggle with increased demand and shortening supply

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The effects of inflation and supply chain issues are putting more strain on area food pantries on multiple fronts.

Carolyn Dejanes is no stranger to the Heartland Hope Mission’s food pantry. She not only volunteers, but she also relies on the pantry herself for food.

Lately, she’s noticed a drop in stock.

"We can always use pasta, a variety of noodles, stuff like that," Dejanes said.

Heartland Hope Mission CEO Chelsea Salifou said keeping food pantries up and running right now has been tough. She's seen a 45% increase in the number of people coming to the pantry for help.

"At the same time, it’s been more challenging to secure the food that we need," Salifou said.

Salifou said pantries across the board are in a similar situation.

"We’ve actually had pantries reach out to us to make sure it's’ okay if they send their people to us," she said. "We always collaborate but there’s just been such an increased need."

As a volunteer, Dejanes sees it too.

"Now, since the families are increasing, the numbers are really up there," Dejanes said.

Salifou only expects the need to rise as the holidays approach. While she and Dejanes remain optimistic, they expect the need for food to remain high.

"Lot of people depend on a pantry like this," Dejanes said.

Salifou says she's in the most need of fruit, cereal and pasta. Heartland Hope Mission is always accepting food and monetary donations.

