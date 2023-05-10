Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Food pantry for Omaha area veterans gets help from local business

The Disabled American Veterans in Omaha, which is part of the VA, received a large donation to its food pantry on Wednesday.
Posted at 5:26 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 18:37:15-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Disabled American Veterans in Omaha, which is part of the VA, received a large donation to its food pantry on Wednesday.

It recently lost its food sponsor, so 42 Degrees stepped up.

A company vice president is a veteran and felt the need to help fellow service members.

“The last two years we've delivered, probably, $10,000 plus in food and on Veterans Day we always give part of our receipts, and I think last year it was $2,000," said Steven Haber, the vice president of marketing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018