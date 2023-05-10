Food pantry for Omaha area veterans gets help from local business

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Disabled American Veterans in Omaha, which is part of the VA, received a large donation to its food pantry on Wednesday.

It recently lost its food sponsor, so 42 Degrees stepped up.

A company vice president is a veteran and felt the need to help fellow service members.

“The last two years we've delivered, probably, $10,000 plus in food and on Veterans Day we always give part of our receipts, and I think last year it was $2,000," said Steven Haber, the vice president of marketing.

