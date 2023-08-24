Food trucks feeling the heat from high temperatures: 'Bills don't stop just because it’s hot'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Usually, Jonathan Taylor doesn’t slow down.

Three Kids Lobster and The Modern Waffle are two menus he offers out of one food truck at “Trucks and Taps Patio."

Making lobster rolls, or Belgian waffles comes with lots of machinery in his small space that already puts out a lot of heat when extreme temperatures enter the mix.

“The trailer’s up at like 110 sometimes,” said Taylor. “It gets really, really hot.”

Fans and A/C don’t quite cut it, so Taylor is faced with the difficult choice of cutting back hours.

“We’re closing down so that our staff stays safe and our guests stay safe,” he said.

Taylor said during the heatwave, he’s at least had to make modifications, he had to close the entire day Tuesday, a tough decision for his bottom line.

“Losing a day [or] a week of sales really hurts us as a business and makes it hard to stay open,” said Taylor. “Rent, insurance, and all these other bills don't stop just because it’s hot.”

The good news is the heatwave is expected to break Friday, Taylor is looking forward to what’s in the forecast after Thursday.

“I hope we’ll be able to get up and running this weekend,” he said.

Taylor’s food truck is only open till 2 p.m. Thursday, he plans to be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

