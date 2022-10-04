Forget the lawnmower: Council Bluffs uses goats to clear brush at Big Lake Park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs' seasonal four-legged employees are back to work.

In the spring, the city brought 55 goats to Tom Hanafan Rivers Edge Park to clear out brush.

The city was impressed by how much they accomplished. So now 45 goats have been deployed to Big Lake Park.

They'll clear 4.9 acres of brush and overgrown areas over the next few weeks to beautify the northern section.

It'll allow for more viewing sites in the park and easier access to trails.

