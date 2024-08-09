Former Astronaut from Ashland reacts to current situation happening at the International Space Station

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV — It was supposed to be a one-week-long mission for two NASA astronauts. Now, they could be in space for months due to spacecraft issues. KMTV talked to former Astronaut and Ashland native Clayton Anderson, who said situations like this one are uncommon.

It was a groundbreaking launch on June 5. A test flight for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft carried astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station. But shortly after, they started experiencing issues with Starliner.

The spacecraft has issues with its thrusters and helium tanks. These are necessary to put the return capsule on a trajectory to get back to Earth.

"Our chances of an uncrewed Starliner return have increased a little bit based on where things have gone over the last week or two," said NASA Associate Administrator Ken Bowersox.

Anderson spent 30 years with NASA and went to space in 2007 and 2010. He said he's confident NASA and Boeing will find a fix.

"I believe, personally, that the Starliner is okay. And that it will be safe for them to come home on. That's Clay's opinion, nothing else," said Anderson.

He said anytime astronauts launch on a mission, there is an expectation of mission length, but that length is never guaranteed.

"They understand. They get it. They probably want to go home and see their families. But they also love being in space. There's not an astronaut alive that doesn't love being in space," he said.

In a statement, Boeing said:

"Crew flight test is currently a crewed mission, and we still believe in Starliner's capability and its flight rationale. If NASA decides to change the mission, we will take the actions necessary to configure Starliner for an uncrewed return."

"Failure is not an option. That is why we are staying here now," said Astronaut Butch Wilmore in a crew news conference on July 10.

NASA has not made a decision regarding Starliner's return.

One scenario being considered is that Williams and Wilmore could come home on a SpaceX capsule that is scheduled to take off next month. But that means they wouldn't be able to return until February 2025.

