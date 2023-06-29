Former Blair assistant principal sentenced for distributing child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Blair High School Assistant Principal Daniel Hutsell was sentenced in federal court for distributing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Hutsell was discovered through a cyber tip made by a business that runs chat websites, where Hutsell uploaded images.

One image depicted an eight-to-10 year-old-girl. Further photos were found at Hutsell's home when he was still assistant principal.

He was sentenced to five months in jail, followed by five years of supervised release. He'll also have to register as a sex offender.

