OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A former Blair High School administrator was indicted this week on several counts of child pornography.

Daniel G. Hutsell is charged with six federal counts: three for possessing child pornography and three for distributing or attempting to distribute child pornography.

Hutsell resigned as athletic director for BHS in December of 2021, according to the Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise. All of the crimes he is accused of happened from March of 2021 to September 2021.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.