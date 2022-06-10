Former Blair middle school custodian accused of child enticement; hearing set for next week

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — Court documents indicate that Orlando J. Blair, 26, who was reportedly employed as a custodian at Otte Blair Middle School in Blair, has a hearing in the County Court of Washington County on June 15. He is charged with two counts of child enticement, possession of child pornography, and intentionally committing child abuse with no injury.

Orlando Blair is suspected of having unlawful contact with a minor via an "electronic device." He is also accused of possessing sexually explicit, visual content depicting an under-aged person.

