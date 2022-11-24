Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as law enforcement continues investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Forty-three-year-old Douglas County woman, Cari Allen, went missing late Saturday night. Law enforcement is staying involved in Nebraska and Kansas.

As the search for Cari continues, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is paying close attention to Allen's home. On Wednesday, they towed a car registered to her from the home's garage. It's all part of the investigation into her disappearance.

Former colleagues are opening up about the woman behind the picture: a person they describe as "passionate, meticulous and caring."

She supervised a program at Vodec, an organization that provides services for people with disabilities.

"The parents all thought that she was too young, too skinny, too inexperienced, and they just grew to love her. She just really melted their hearts, I think," Vodec CEO Steve Hodapp said.

"I don't think she ever knew a stranger. She was very friendly, outgoing. Always willing to listen to people," former colleague Clarion Campbell said.

They also describe her as a "great mother."

"Her son was the highlight of her life," Campbell said.

When Cari went missing, former colleague Clarion Campbell was feeling all kinds of emotions.

"First, I was shocked that anything would happen to Cari and then I was angry because she's such a good person. How could this happen to her?" Campbell said.

Hodapp says for Cari to be gone like she is — is not typical for her.

"I think this is very untypical behavior. I hate to think about the alternatives. We just hope that she gets back," Hodapp said.

"I hope they find her safe and bring her home to her family and her son," Campbell said.

Cari is described as 5'8, 130 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you have information that might help investigators, call the Douglas County Sheriff's tip line at 402-444-6000. You can also call 911.

