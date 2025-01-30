Former congressman Brad Ashford honored with room dedication at Omaha VA facility

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Long time, Omaha-area public servant Brad Ashford was honored Thursday at the VA clinic he helped make possible.

Ashford led the charge to pass the bill that cleared the way for the VA to use public and private money to construct the addition.

“Brad Ashford was a champion for the VA, he helped put in this ambulatory clinic that is absolutely beautiful,” said Don Bacon, (R) Nebraska.

Ashford's wife Ann was joined by family, former staffers, and currents VA employees for the dedication.

“I think was is so rewarding is that people get his spirit and his legacy and what he really worked for,” said Ashford.

Bacon revealed that when he came to congress Republican leadership offered to kill the bill that Ashford had worked so hard to pass, so Bacon could get the credit. He declined.

“That would have felt good, but it wouldn’t have been right. To me, that’s the ugly part of politics. He worked hard on it and he deserved it,” Bacon said.

“That’s an honorable man. And they’re both honorable men and that’s why I think they recognized that in each other, along with a spirit of service,” Ashford said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.