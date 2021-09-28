Former Dodge County Attorney charged with cyberstalking

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A federal grand jury has charged a former Dodge County Attorney on two counts of cyberstalking.

Court documents allege Oliver Glass used a criminal database to collect information on his estranged wife and her partner.

He's also accused of enlisting the help of county employees in the criminal history and personal records search.

Glass resigned from his position as Dodge County Attorney back in March after being placed on probation for a DUI from a year earlier.

Court documents state the incidents happened over a nine month period while Glass was still serving as county attorney.

