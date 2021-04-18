Former Harlem Globetrotter Pee-Wee Harrison returning to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Former Harlem Globetrotter and Omaha native Pee Wee Harrison is back in town for an I Choose Love event.

On May 1, they are asking volunteers to participate in a clean-up project called One Block at a Time.

They plan to beautify the streets from 30th and Binney all the way to Florence and Binney.

They hope to have the neighborhood cleaned up for the children to enjoy over the summer.

"We need volunteers, we need contractors,” Harrison said. “We need individuals that specialize in concrete work. Individuals who specialize in painting. Individuals who specialize in lawn care. So if you fit that bill, and you want to help make a difference between 30th and Benning to Florence Blvd., we would love to have you come out and be a part of the I Choose Love team. We’ll get you t-shirts, and we'll get your company’s name put on the back."

Harrison hopes it will be the first of many events in our area that will help unify first responders with the community.

For more information, call Kimberly at 402-889-9736.

