Former Husker Head Coach Frank Solich to be honored at spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — There was some big news Wednesday for Husker Football fans. In just a few weeks at the spring game, Nebraska will honor former player and coach Frank Solich.

He took over the job from Tom Osborne in December 1997 and had a total of 25 years on the Husker coaching staff.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts spoke about this honor and he says it has been in the works for a long time.

"I'd just really like to encourage Husker fans to help us make it really special. We've been working on this a while. It's time, and I'm really looking forward to Husker Nation honoring Frank and thanking him for everything he's done as a player, as a coach. And also honoring him for what he did after he left here. Frank is a college football hall of famer in terms of what he accomplished as a coach. an incredible person,” said Alberts.

Alberts says they've sold about 52,000 tickets for the spring game already.

In that same interview, he also mentioned another special announcement regarding Solich at the game to be announced there.

The spring game is on April 22 at 1 p.m.

