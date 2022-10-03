Watch Now
Former Husker lineman and Bo Pelini's nephew Mark Pelini killed in crash in Indiana

Mark Pelini
Nati Harnik/AP
Nebraska's Mark Pelini on the first day of NCAA college football spring practice in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, March 2, 2013.
Mark Pelini
Posted at 4:10 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 17:10:30-04

SOUTH BEND, IN. (KMTV) — Mark Pelini was killed in a crash in Indiana on Sunday evening. He was a former Husker lineman and nephew of former head coach Bo Pelini.

According to Indiana State Police, a white SUV driven by Pelini struck a deer and then crossed the center median and collided with a black Ford pickup truck.

The crash in total claimed the lives of three people.

Pelini was a Husker from 2010 -2014.

