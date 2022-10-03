Former Husker lineman and Bo Pelini's nephew Mark Pelini killed in crash in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, IN. (KMTV) — Mark Pelini was killed in a crash in Indiana on Sunday evening. He was a former Husker lineman and nephew of former head coach Bo Pelini.

According to Indiana State Police, a white SUV driven by Pelini struck a deer and then crossed the center median and collided with a black Ford pickup truck.

The crash in total claimed the lives of three people.

Pelini was a Husker from 2010 -2014.

Mourning the loss of one of our own.



On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman, Mark Pelini, who passed away Sunday at the age of 31. pic.twitter.com/W1e2efshd0 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 3, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.