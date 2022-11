OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former KMTV weatherman and Marine Corps veteran Tony Cervantes passed away Monday in Omaha.

He served in Vietnam and worked at KMTV in the late 70s and 80s.

Services are scheduled for Tuesday and he will be buried at the Omaha National Cemetery.

