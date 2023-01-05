Former Legacy Crossing residents reported theft Saturday; crews boarding up windows

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The former Legacy Crossing Apartments no longer have the hustle and bustle that came with all of its residents being forced to quickly move out.

The entire complex was condemned on Dec. 20. Residents immediately could no longer stay there and were given until the end of the month to move their possessions out.

Wednesday, crews at the complex, around 104th and Fort Streets, boarded up lower-level windows, 3 News Now observed. Trying to keep people from breaking into and setting up inside the empty buildings wouldn't be a surprise, especially in the winter, when people look to escape freezing temperatures.

A neighbor of Legacy Crossing says he believes at least one person is using the units there. Bob Maguire has a good view of the happenings there, living in the only home off Fort Street between the complex and businesses on 103rd Street.

He says he'd see someone on his cameras going across on his property, between the businesses and complex, even before the apartments were condemned.

"He sneaks across the property at night to get into his apartment after the bar closes," Maguire said. "I think he's still doing it."

He said he found tracks heading toward Legacy Crossing in the fresh snow Wednesday morning. Monday, he had a bike stolen.

"I'd like to see them bulldoze the place into the ground and turn it into a park," he said.

On Saturday, two former Legacy Complex residents reported things missing from what were their apartments, according to police reports. One reported to Omaha Police around $3,000 worth of things missing, apparently stolen overnight. Another reported personal documents missing.

Also on Saturday, a representative for Legacy Crossing reported a window was broken into. Police didn't find anyone inside, but said it was uninhabitable because of mold and sewage.

A city ordinance says it's a building management's responsibility to prevent abandoned properties from becoming a burden. The city requires the registration of abandoned buildings.

Access Commercial, the company that has managed the property through receivership since the day after the apartment was condemned, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. The company put 24/7 security in place after it took over, a city official said on Dec. 21.

