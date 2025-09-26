Former Nebraska football player and Piezon's Pizzeria owner Matt Vrzal dies at 51

Former Nebraska football player and beloved pizzeria owner Matt Vrzal has died at age 51.

Born and raised in Grand Island, Vrzal joined the Huskers as a walk-on in 1992, opting to redshirt. During his career, he helped the Huskers win two national championships in 1994 and 1995. His last season was in 1996.

After his football career, he became the owner of Piezon's Pizzeria in West Omaha.

In a tweet posted late Tuesday night, 1620 The Zone shared their grief over losing their friend and frequent guest.

"We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our friend Matt Vrzal," the station said.

"Matt wasn't just a guest & friend of 1620 The Zone — he was part of our Zone family. His passion for sports, his honesty, & his humor connected him with his customers & Zone listeners in a way that few ever could. His impact stretched far beyond the microphone and the pizzeria."

Vrzal was known for his regular appearances on the radio station and his connection to the local sports community through his restaurant.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.