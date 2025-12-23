Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse announces terminal cancer diagnosis

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee&nbsp;Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former U.S. Senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse, announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning that he has stage-four pancreatic cancer. He called it a "death sentence" in the post.

"Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die," he wrote.

Sasse, 53, served as a U. S. Senator from 2015 to 2023. After resigning from the Senate, Sasse was hired as the president of the University of Florida. A little more than a year later, he resigned from his position at the University of Florida citing his wife's epilepsy as a reason.

According to Sasse's Facebook post, he received the diagnosis last week.

