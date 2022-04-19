Watch
Former Nebraska state senator and U.S. Congressman Brad Ashford dies at 72

Nati Harnik/AP
Democratic House candidate Brad Ashford puts on an "I Voted Today" sticker after casting his ballot in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Ashford is running against Democrat Kara Eastman in Tuesday's primary election, and the winner will challenge U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., after the congressman claimed the seat from Democrats two years ago. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 7:15 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 08:22:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a Facebook post from his family, former U.S. Representative Brad Ashford died Tuesday at 72 years old.

He served as a state senator of Nebraska and represented Nebraska's 2nd district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ashford was battling brain cancer.

His family says he died peacefully Tuesday morning and plans for a memorial service are still in progress.

