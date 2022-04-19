Former Nebraska state senator and U.S. Congressman Brad Ashford dies at 72

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a Facebook post from his family, former U.S. Representative Brad Ashford died Tuesday at 72 years old.

He served as a state senator of Nebraska and represented Nebraska's 2nd district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ashford was battling brain cancer.

His family says he died peacefully Tuesday morning and plans for a memorial service are still in progress.

