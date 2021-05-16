Former Nebraska state trooper arrested on child enticement charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper has been arrested on suspicion of child enticement and possessing child pornography.

The Nebraska State Patrol said 24-year-old Brandon Dolezal was arrested early Saturday. The criminal investigation began after a teen told a school resource officer at Gering High School that he was concerned because two girls he knew were messaging with an older man on Snapchat.

Court documents said interviews with the girls and a search of Snapchat records revealed that one of the girls had sent explicit photos to Dolezal and the conversations were sexual in nature.

The State Patrol fired Dolezal in March after an internal investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol issued the following statement:

The Nebraska State Patrol is aware of the allegations made against former officer Brandon Dolezal. NSP was first informed of the criminal investigation by the Gering Police Department in late February 2021 and immediately placed Dolezal on administrative leave. NSP also immediately began its own internal investigation. NSP’s internal investigation led to the termination of Dolezal’s employment on March 2, 2021.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday, May 15, the Nebraska State Patrol and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dolezal on a felony warrant issued Friday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County. Dolezal was lodged in Sarpy County Jail.

