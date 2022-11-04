Former Nebraska state trooper facing charges in Douglas County; accused of sex crimes in multiple counties

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska State Patrol trooper Brandon Dolezal is already charged with child pornography in two Nebraska counties and, now, he faces new charges in Douglas County.

Dolezal is facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography, child abuse and child enticement in Scotts Bluff County. In Sarpy County, he faces similar charges. Now, he's facing seven felonies in Douglas County.

The Omaha Police Department said there's an investigation to help determine if there are any other victims, which is why 3 News Now is showing his mugshot.

According to an affidavit, a student approached law enforcement in February of last year. He was concerned because two girls he knew were messaging an older man on Snapchat.

Court records show interviews and a search of Snapchat records revealed one of the girls sent explicit photos to Dolezal and their conversations had sexual implications.

"We submitted charges for first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault of a child. The first-degree sexual assault, he's looking at a penalty of one to 50 years, and on the third-degree sexual assault. It's a class 3A penalty. He's looking at a penalty of zero to three years," said Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Gage Cobb.

A police report reveals this week a high school student left school with Dolezal to go to Lake Zorinsky. The student later told police Dolezal sexually assaulted her and she was taken to Project Harmony for an interview.

"Although an adult might have a title — such as a teacher, doctor, coach — doesn't necessarily mean it's a trusted adult. That trust is really something that's established," Project Harmony's Angela Roeber said.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told 3 News Now that Dolezal is facing seven felonies: six counts of first-degree sexual assault on a child and one count of use of a communication device with ties to sexual assault.

Smart Gen Society is a youth organization that focuses on social media safety. Its founder and CEO talked about some of the dangers of the popular app.

"Anybody in (the) Snapchat universe can see where they are, down to 20 feet on the planet, down to the minute. And if you step up the paid subscription base, you can see everywhere they went within a 24-hour period including their home address and it's close as where their bedroom is in their house," said Smart Gen Society's Amie Konwinski.

OPD tells 3 News Now there's an investigation to help determine if there are any other victims. Project Harmony says the best thing parents can do is talk to children about their online safety.

"Listening to a child, validating feelings, making that child feel safe, that's where trust comes in. As parents we can help children identify those safe, trusted adults in their life," Roeber said.

Dolezal is scheduled to make his first appearance in Douglas County Court Friday morning.

