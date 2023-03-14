Former NSP trooper sentenced for sexual assault of a minor

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A former Nebraska State Patrol Trooper was sentenced on Monday in Sarpy County court to between 20 and 40 years behind bars.

Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Dolezal was sentenced for the first-degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old Bellevue girl.

He's still facing similar charges in Douglas County, with a pretrial hearing in a month.

Dolezal will be sentenced in Scotts Bluff county on April 3 for six convictions, including attempted child enticement and possession of child pornography.

