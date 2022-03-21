Former NU regent Bob Whitehouse receiving Can Do Future Award posthumously

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kids Can Community Center announced Monday that a 2022 Can Do Future Award will be posthumously awarded to Bob Whitehouse.

Whitehouse was described as a longtime educator at many Omaha area schools. He was also a University of Nebraska regent for more than a decade, serving twice as board chairman.

In a press release, Kids Can Community Center says the award spotlights individuals and organizations that strive to create opportunities for a brighter future for members of our community.

“It is without a doubt that Bob Whitehouse made a difference in the lives of thousands of students. We can’t think of anyone who has impacted the future of so many kids in our community than Bob. We wish he could receive the recognition in person, but we are proud to celebrate his work through this award,” said Robert Patterson, Kids Can Community Center CEO.

The award will be accepted by his wife, Kim Whitehouse.

This is one of eight awards that will be given out at the Can Do Awards Celebration.

The luncheon will take place May 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Omaha Downtown Marriott at the Capitol District.

For more information about the event visit the organization’s website.

