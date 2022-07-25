OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A former Offutt Airman was sentenced this month for attempting to bring a 15-year-old New York girl to Nebraska.

Brenden Joray, 24, was given three years in prison and five years of post-supervised release for one count of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Joray met the teen online in November of 2020. They later sent images and texts over multiple online platforms, and then engaged in sexual content and video and audio calls.

In February of 2021, Joray drove to New York, picked up the girl, and attempted to take her to Nebraska. Authorities then contacted Joray’s roommate to locate Joray, after the roommate called Joray in Illinois, he turned himself in.

Joray was originally charged with three federal counts, but only pleaded guilty to one. He also agreed to be discharged from the Air Force.

There is no parole in the federal system.

