OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Aweys Salat, a former Omaha Bryan Middle School staff member, was arrested for third-degree sexual assault of a child, according to Sarpy County court documents obtained by KMTV.

An e-mail from Omaha Public Schools says Salat was put on leave after learning about the concerns and he is no longer employed by the district.

Court documents show Salat was arrested at the school's address for an incident that happened in February of 2020. According to the Sarpy County Jail, he was booked on June 1, 2022.

Captain Andy Jashinske with the Bellevue Police Department said they aren't aware of any more victims at this time; however, it could be possible that there are other victims as he was working in a school and that's where the offense occurred, which is why KMTV is choosing to use Salat's mugshot.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 402-293-3100 and ask for Bellevue Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

