Former Omaha City Councilmember Vinny Palermo pleads guilty to 1 count of wire fraud

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Omaha City Councilmember Vinny Palermo pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in Lincoln federal court on Friday morning. The remaining charges against Palermo, who represented Omaha's District 4, will be dismissed.

The wire fraud charge alleges that Palermo accepted favors in exchange for his support of the Latino Peace Officers Association (LPOA) and Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). Palermo confirmed in court that he understood the charges and that they carry the potential of 21 months in federal prison. Sentencing for Palermo will be on Nov. 16. There is no parole in the federal justice system.

Wade Lux/KMTV Vinny Palermo's attorney Randy Paragas speaks to the press

