Former Omaha Correctional Center employee who gave birth in December, charged with sexual abuse of inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An arrest warrant was issued by the Douglas County Court for a former Omaha Correctional Center employee on March 1. She is being charged with first-degree sexual abuse-inmate/parolee and the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the case.

According to court records, the suspect, Samantha Cedillo, worked at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) as the programs coordinator where she oversaw any programs that did not involve substance abuse or medical needs.

She supervised three inmates and, around Nov. 2021, reports were made that Cedillo was having an inappropriate relationship with the inmate who served as the library clerk. Cedillo had an office in the library of the facility.

According to investigators, for two months, OCC staff reviewed phone calls and video for any supporting evidence of the alleged offenses.

Staff noted Cedillo and the inmate had spent a “significant amount of time” together on multiple occasions, including going into her office with him and closing the door, which is a violation of rules/regulations/and the code of conduct.

Investigators allege that correctional staff observed, in a video, that the two were in her office together with the door halfway open when they moved behind the door. An officer entered the library later and according to the criminal complaint staff reported that “Cedillo hurries back to her chair. She appears to be adjusting her shirt and bra. Her shirt is untucked, and her hair is in a loose ponytail.”

Cedillo was asked to submit a report detailing why she and the inmate were in her office together. She became upset and explained she was tired of having to explain why he was in her office. This led her to submit a letter of resignation, according to court records filed by investigators.

Upon further investigation, authorities say, a baby registry was located and associated with Cedillo. The baby’s due date was Dec. 18, 2022, nine months after the incident mentioned above.

It was later discovered that a phone was found on the inmate in his cell. When staff tried to locate it, he destroyed it. Nebraska State Patrol says it collected the remnants and recovered the SIM card.

Investigators also say that Cedillo was approved to communicate with the inmate via phone/mail. Multiple phone calls, messages and letters between the two were discovered.

Allegedly, the inmate and Cedillo talked about how much they loved each other, they spoke about family and discussed the pregnancy and baby shower.

The baby was born on Dec. 13, 2022. With the help of the Council Bluffs Police Department, a search warrant was obtained for a DNA test. A Nebraska court order obtained a DNA test from the inmate as well.

According to the criminal complaint, the inmate should not be excluded as the father of the infant. A court order is in the works for a DNA test from Cedillo.

