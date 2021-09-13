Watch
Former Omaha Mayor, Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away

Photo provided
Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle has been diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer, his oldest daughter Maureen announced Wednesday night.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Sep 13, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Commissioner and former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle has passed away due to complications from pneumonia, his family confirmed Monday morning.

Boyle passed away at 6:25 a.m. on Monday.

He was elected as Mayor of Omaha in 1981 and re-elected in 1985. Since 1997, Boyle has served on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

