Former Omaha Mayor, Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Commissioner and former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle has passed away due to complications from pneumonia, his family confirmed Monday morning.

Boyle passed away at 6:25 a.m. on Monday.

He was elected as Mayor of Omaha in 1981 and re-elected in 1985. Since 1997, Boyle has served on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

