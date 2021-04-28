Former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and family honoring daughter with memorial scholarship

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last February, the body of Amber Tjaden, daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle, was located on a minimum maintenance road near Unadilla, Nebraska. To honor her memory and passion for teaching, the Suttle family will be developing a scholarship fund for students looking to further their education at Metropolitan Community College (MCC).

The Amber Suttle Tjaden Memorial Scholarship is open to full and part-time students of MCC, where Tjaden worked as the director of the Gateway to College program.

Requirements for the scholarship include:

Full- or part-time MCC students

Either a high school or college cumulative 3.0 GPA at the time of application that must be maintained throughout the scholarship

Financial need is not required, but may be considered

People who are interested in applying or donating can do so by visiting https://www.mccneb.edu/Amber-Suttle-Tjaden-Memorial-Scholarship or by calling Amy Recker Executive director, MCCF at 531-MCC-2743.

You can read more about the scholarship in the release below:

After the discovery of Tjaden's body, officials said she appeared to have died due to cold exposure.

