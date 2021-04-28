Watch
Former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and family honoring daughter with memorial scholarship

Amber Suttle Tjaden worked at MCC
Metro Community College/YouTube
Amber Tjaden
Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 17:39:05-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last February, the body of Amber Tjaden, daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle, was located on a minimum maintenance road near Unadilla, Nebraska. To honor her memory and passion for teaching, the Suttle family will be developing a scholarship fund for students looking to further their education at Metropolitan Community College (MCC).

The Amber Suttle Tjaden Memorial Scholarship is open to full and part-time students of MCC, where Tjaden worked as the director of the Gateway to College program.

Requirements for the scholarship include:

  • Full- or part-time MCC students
  • Either a high school or college cumulative 3.0 GPA at the time of application that must be maintained throughout the scholarship
  • Financial need is not required, but may be considered

People who are interested in applying or donating can do so by visiting https://www.mccneb.edu/Amber-Suttle-Tjaden-Memorial-Scholarship or by calling Amy Recker Executive director, MCCF at 531-MCC-2743.

You can read more about the scholarship in the release below:

After the discovery of Tjaden's body, officials said she appeared to have died due to cold exposure.

