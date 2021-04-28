Former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and family honoring daughter with memorial scholarship

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last February, the body of Amber Tjaden, daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle, was located on a minimum maintenance road near Unadilla, Nebraska. To honor her memory and passion for teaching, the Suttle family will be developing a scholarship fund for students looking to further their education at Metropolitan Community College (MCC).
The Amber Suttle Tjaden Memorial Scholarship is open to full and part-time students of MCC, where Tjaden worked as the director of the Gateway to College program.
Requirements for the scholarship include:
- Full- or part-time MCC students
- Either a high school or college cumulative 3.0 GPA at the time of application that must be maintained throughout the scholarship
- Financial need is not required, but may be considered
People who are interested in applying or donating can do so by visiting https://www.mccneb.edu/Amber-Suttle-Tjaden-Memorial-Scholarship or by calling Amy Recker Executive director, MCCF at 531-MCC-2743.
You can read more about the scholarship in the release below:
After the discovery of Tjaden's body, officials said she appeared to have died due to cold exposure.
