Former Omaha Police Captain Rich Gonzalez enters plea deal for federal charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Omaha Police Captain Rich Gonzalez entered a plea deal during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in exchange for a dismissal of other charges.

The charge stems from a plan to defraud the Latino Police Officers Association (LPOA) and Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE), police organizations designed to help disadvantaged youth.

Gonzales faces a maximum sentence of 21 months in jail and will be sentenced on Nov. 30.

