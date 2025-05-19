Former OPD Sergeant and man charged with child abuse in court, Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police said the neighborhood near 149th and Bauman is where former Omaha Police Sergeant Christy Stevens and Kenneth Beams abused four children, Now the two adults are facing serious charges

A former police sergeant, once sworn to protect and serve, is now facing serious allegations in court.

“We have five counts of intentional child abuse. Those are each class 3A felonies. Each of them carries up to three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision," the Judge said.

Prosecutors say the retired sergeant withheld food from children, rubbed their faces in dog feces, failed to provide medical care after a disclosed sexual assault, and other physical abuse.

Prosecutors alleging that Beams body slammed the children, slammed them into counter tops, and forced them to lick up dog urine.

DCSO said it and other law enforcement agencies discovered the alleged child abuse after serving a warrant on a drug charge for Beams last week.

“We’re very fortunate that Kenneth Beams had these active felony warrants,” said Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson. “It allowed fugitive officers and deputies to intervene and cut into this troubling timeline.”

Hanson says he believes there could be other victims out there.

Both Beams and Stevens are scheduled to return to court late next month.

