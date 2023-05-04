Former opponents of Councilman Vinny Palermo worry about representation for South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite Vinny Palermo being in jail, he is still on the Omaha City Council representative for District 4. 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson spoke to two South Omaha women who both ran for the council seat in the last few years.

But right now, their concern is representation.

"It saddened me but I thought what is it going to happen to our South Omaha community with no voice," said Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan.

"As someone who ran for city council before I was disappointed, I was extremely disappointed," said Kimara Snipes.

Snipes ran for District 4 in 2017 and Barrientos-Patlan ran most recently in 2021. Vinny Palermo won both of these races.

Both women have concerns about representation right now with Palermo in jail.

"District 4 has zero representation right now and representation is important because there are decisions being made without the representation that is needed," said Snipes.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson asked Council President Pete Festersen what the council is doing now to ensure District 4 is represented during this time.

He said in an email that "For the time being, City Council staff are handling constituent services. And city council Members are attuned to any issues that appear on our agenda. The city council will continue to conduct the city's business with integrity.

Festersen says this is the standard way the council has handled longer-term absences in the past.

Barrientos-Patlan has been in the audience of the last few council meetings.

"I could vote yes or no, that I enforced something like this. I could ask questions you know, I am all about quality of life so I was very concerned that he is not there," she said.

Both Snipes and Barrientos-Patlan acknowledge innocence until proven guilty.

"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty and I stand on that but as I was reading the indictment, which was the first thing I wanted to do. I just against what I was reading in there wasn't what I feel like what leadership for a community should look like," said Snipes.

Despite running as Palermo's opponent, Barrientos-Patlan says she and her family hope for the best for him.

"It's just sad. It's a sad day," she said.

As Palermo's role on the council remains in question, the city's law department is looking at the Omaha Charter and a recall was submitted last week by a South Omaha community member.

