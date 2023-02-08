Watch Now
Former OPS security guard pleads no contest in first-degree sexual assault

Posted at 6:39 PM, Feb 07, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Twenty-four-year-old Carlos J. Ornelas-Ramirez pleaded no contest on Tuesday to one count of first-degree sexual assault.

Ornelas-Ramirez was employed as a security guard for Omaha Public Schools and worked at Pawnee Elementary School in Bellevue when he sexually assaulted a student at that school in 2021, according to the Sarpy County Attorney's office.

First-degree sexual assault is a Class II Felony and carries a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of 50 years, according to a press release.

Ornelas-Ramirez will be sentenced on May 16.

