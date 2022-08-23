Former owner of 'The Good Life' Chad McMahon convicted of tampering with witness, assault

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The former owner of popular metro-area sports bars was convicted of felony tampering and misdemeanor assault from a 2021 incident in a different bar.

Court documents say Chad McMahon tackled a man outside of another sports bar last year in Sarpy County, causing broken ribs.

McMahon faces up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of $11,000.

He was forced to sell his chain of The Good Life bars last year after an incident in which minors were served on Christmas night 2020, and one later got into a car accident.

McMahon still has a pending case from that incident as he’s charged with obstructing police.

3 News Now reporting from that time also indicated minors consistently drank alcohol at The Good Life bars when McMahon was in charge.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.