Former President Joe Biden set to visit Omaha in November

OMAHA, Neb - Former President of the United States, Joe Biden, is coming to Omaha next month. He will be speaking at the Democratic National Party's Ben Nelson Gala, an annual fundraiser that celebrates elected officials, candidates, and party leaders.

The last visit Biden made to Omaha was in 2019, speaking to students at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The event is set for November 7th and 8th at the Hilton Hotel on Cass Street in Downtown Omaha, however President Biden will be speaking on Nov. 7th. Those wishing to attend the event will need to purchase a ticket to enter.

