Former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley speak at CB economic roundtable

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley joined former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at an economic roundtable in Council Bluffs Thursday. The purpose of the roundtable was to discuss the workforce, supply chain and manufacturing issues with Iowa business leaders.

The two spoke on a number of topics from Ukraine to cybersecurity to education. But one topic was at the forefront of the discussion.

"So I think I'm gonna open with what's the news of the week, and that's 8.5% inflation. And I think that — I read a study — of the increase that 50% of it came from the gas prices and the energy prices.”

Grassley and Pompeo held the roundtable in the student center of the Iowa Western Community College.

Mike Pompeo, Chuck Grassley speak at CB economic roundtable

