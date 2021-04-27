Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former South Sioux City coach bound over for arraignment

items.[0].image.alt
File
A former suburban Omaha firefighter has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of sexual assault in a case involving a 13-year-old boy.
gavel
Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 12:17:22-04

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach accused of sexually assaulted a student has waived his right to a preliminary trial and has been bound over to a trial court for arraignment.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 25-year-old Nathan Rogers, of South Sioux City, agreed on Monday to be arraigned on the charges in district court. Rogers was arrested in March and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

The charges stem from allegations by a 15-year-old girl that Rogers grabbed and sexually assaulted her at his home last December. She told investigators she had gone to his home because Rogers promised her a vape pen, used to inhale nicotine and flavorings.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018