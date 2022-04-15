Former State Sen. Mike Groene tells Nebraska Public Media he did nothing wrong

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former State Senator Mike Groene resigned in February after revelations he took pictures of his staff member without her permission.

Investigators said this week that they believe his behavior was ‘boorish’ and ‘brainless,’ but not unlawful.

On Thursday, Groene spoke with Nebraska Public Media and was defiant that he did nothing wrong, specifically when asked about labeling one of the pictures "tight rear."

"Not a good thing to do, very sophomoric but private,” said Groene.

“But doesn't that suggest some sort of prurient interest on your part?” asked journalist, Fred Knapp.

"No it doesn't, it suggests she had a tight pair of pants on,” said Groene.

Groene went on to say his colleagues didn't defend him because they are afraid of the “Me Too” and “Black Lives Matter” movements.

The Nebraska state patrol has its own ongoing investigation into the pictures.

