State senator Mike McDonnell running for Omaha mayor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — State senator Mike McDonnell is officially joining the Omaha mayoral race. Rumors had swirled for months that the South Omaha native would seek the position following his final term in the unicameral.

McDonnell will make the formal announcement at a campaign event Thursday.

McDonnell was a longtime Democrat before switching political parties in the spring to become a Republican. In the months leading up to the general election, he was the subject of local, state, and national attention as Republicans pressured him to join them in an effort to change the state's laws governing how it allocates electoral votes and change Nebraska to a "winner-take-all" state. McDonnell's refusal to do so preserved Omaha's so-called "blue dot."

He served as Omaha Fire Chief from 2008 until 2013.

