Forum of Council Bluffs & Lewis Central school board candidates held Thursday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A virtual forum held on Thursday featured candidates running for spots on the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central School boards.

The forum was a chance for people to ask questions and hear why each candidate is running.

In the Lewis Central District, seven people are vying for four seats including some current candidates.

“We have a lot of construction going on and we’re starting a search for a new superintendent. I participated in the search for our last superintendent,” said current Lewis Central board member and candidate Bob Hendrix.

“I am running for reelection for the Lewis Central School Board. I’m finishing up my 18th year on Lewis Central School Board, I have volunteered for probably 30 years,” said Jennifer McDaniel.

Watch the full forum below:

Web Extra: Full forum of Council Bluffs & Lewis Central school board candidates

