Foster Love Casual Gala shines a light on those in foster care

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — "Fill the Love" is the name of a casual gala benefitting Foster Love which gives a boutique-like experience for children in foster care.

At Twisted Vine in Papillion, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole emceed the event with a waffle bar, live music and auction.

"It's our one-year anniversary of our first official year," Foster Love founder Amber Richardson said.

Richardson is harnessing her 13 years of experience as a foster and adoptive parent to give back.

"We provide basic needs. We have a storefront boutique in downtown Ralston. And kids get to shop at the boutique once a month. All free of charge. We also provide a number of opportunities for them. Such as artsy kids, parents' night out, sweets with Santa," Richardson said.

There were guest speakers and an auction with gifts attendees could bid on.

"One thing we really want to highlight is we have an artsy kids program. Artists from all around the city. They were able to be part of our program. They made some art and so we get to auction off that art which is pretty awesome and then we get to give awards tonight," Richardson said.

It's giving support to a cause near and dear to many.

"The support has been so overwhelming and we just had so much great feedback from the foster families. Like we need this resource and we're so thankful for it," Richardson said.

For more information about Foster Love, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.