Founder of Omaha Sports Academy sentenced to 4 years of probation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The founder and former manager of Omaha Sports Academy has been sentenced to four years of probation, according to our news partners the Omaha World-Herald.

Robert Franzese was charged last year with felony theft, for embezzling nearly $400,000 from the sports academy between 2016 and 2021.

Franseze previously pleaded no contest to one felony theft count. Another count was dismissed.

The terms of probation prohibit Franzese from consuming any alcohol or drugs, he must submit to random drug and alcohol testing, he is prohibited from bars or casinos and must not gamble.

He is also required to complete 100 hours of community service and attend 2 alcoholics anonymous meetings every week during his probation.

