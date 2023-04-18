Four girls arrested in Omaha in connection to an assault of mother and daughter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Omaha Police Department says it had made arrests in connection to an assault of a mother and daughter on April 3 at 23rd and J Streets. Four girls, at least two of whom are 14 years old, are suspects in the alleged assault.

Officers responded to a disturbance on the evening of April 3 and spoke with the victim who said she and her daughter were attacked by four female suspects. The victim told officers the girls were acquaintances, according to court records.

Police say that the OPD Assault Unit took over the investigation and began attempting to identify and locate the suspects. Video of the incident, which has since been removed from social media, was recorded and posted online.

In the press release police concluded: "OPD would like to thank the concerned citizens who sent the video to the department. With help from the video and other investigative methods, investigators identified and arrested four girls. Investigators are working with the Douglas County Juvenile County Attorney as the investigation continues."

