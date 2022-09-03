Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Four Nebraska lakes are still under a health alert because of toxic blue-green algae.

This includes Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.

Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes.

Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.

