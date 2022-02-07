Four overdoses, two of which were fatal, under investigation by Omaha police

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Omaha Police Department announced that it is continuing an investigation into multiple overdoses found in one apartment yesterday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Aksarben View Apartments around 3 p.m. on Sunday and found two women dead of apparent overdoses. Their identities have not yet been released.

An additional woman and a man were found to be suspected overdose victims. The Omaha World-herald reports that one survivor told medical personnel that the group had ingested a "powdered substance thought to be cocaine." Omaha Fire Department medics transported the two surviving individuals to Creighton University Bergan-Mercy Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.

OPD is appealing to the public to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers with any information about the overdoses or illegal narcotics in Omaha, and reminded the public of Nebraska State Statute 28-472, which "grants amnesty to anyone who requests emergency medical assistance in response to a drug overdose of himself, herself, or another person."

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.