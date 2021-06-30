Four people trespass inside Durham Museum late Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Durham Museum will open as normal Wednesday after four people were seen on camera trespassing inside the building overnight, according to officials.

Around 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, a motion alarm was set off inside the museum.

Video surveillance found that four people gained access to the building and the Omaha Police Department (OPD) was notified.

Authorities secured the outside of the building until museum staff arrived.

Durham Museum staff reviewed the video footage with OPD officers and saw the individuals leave around 10:25 p.m.

Upon OPD's arrival, they discovered that the west most entry door wasn't properly secured and it's believed that's how the trespassers gained access.

OPD along with the K9 unit did a total sweep of the building and found no one inside.

Nothing was damaged, disturbed or broken, according to a museum spokesperson.

Museum staff left the building around 1:15 a.m. while OPD officers remained in the parking lot.

The museum will be open as normal Wednesday.

(Statement 1 of 2): Last night around 10:23PM a motion alarm was triggered at The Durham Museum. Video surveillance found four individuals had gained access to the building. 911 was called and OPD was dispatched & secured the outside of the building until museum staff arrived. — The Durham Museum (@TheDurhamMuseum) June 30, 2021

(Statement 1 of 2): Last night around 10:23PM a motion alarm was triggered at The Durham Museum. Video surveillance found four individuals had gained access to the building. 911 was called and OPD was dispatched & secured the outside of the building until museum staff arrived. — The Durham Museum (@TheDurhamMuseum) June 30, 2021

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.