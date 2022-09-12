Fourth annual Chalk Art Festival returns to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday's weather was perfect for the 4th annual Chalk Art Festival with this year's theme being Chalking on Sunshine.

Forty local artists spend the day transforming sidewalks on Farnam St in Midtown, spreading from Turner to 33rd street into beautiful masterpieces.

Organizers say it's a great way to promote the creativity and vibrancy of the arts community here in Omaha.

"I think what's amazing about it is this is artwork that artists come and they spend two whole days or in this case one day working hard on and it's not here forever so it's interesting to see how much effort and talent and creativity goes into something that's only going to be here for a few days," said Elizebeth Murphy, president of Emspace + Lovgren.

There are two winners from Sunday's event — best in show chosen by panelists who received a $1,000 prize and the People's Choice award winner who won a $100 gift card to a business of their choice.

