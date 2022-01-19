Foxy Sushi donating portion of sales to provide aid to victims of Typhoon Rai

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines just before Christmas impacting millions of people. An Elkhorn restaurant is raising money for those affected by the disaster.

Foxy Sushi is donating 10% of its sales to the National Alliance of Filipino Concerns. That donation will also go toward their campaign to provide aid to communities affected by the typhoon.

For the general manager of Foxy Sushi, she says her connection is personal.

"This hits especially home for me. My mom is from the Philippines, I was the first in my family to be born here. My mom's family's home along with countless others in Omaha, alone, have had their families' homes just be decimated. Which is super devastating for me to see." said general manager, Jodi Lapopao.

The fundraiser wrapped up at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

